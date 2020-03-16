Watch: Drag racing teenagers send $100K Lexus SUV into orbit

Stealing the family car to go drag racing is one thing for a mischievous teenager to do, but absolutely destroying it after launching off someone's driveway? That takes things to another level.

Unfortunately for one Florida teen, this became a reality after the illegal drag race through a built-up residential area was caught on a CCTV camera that was position on one of the houses.

The video starts out perfectly normal as two vehicles are filmed driving down the street at a regular speed. A short time later, the two vehicles head back in the other direction at speed.

Now the two vehicles are side-by-side on the narrow lane, and the Lexus RX gets pushed to the grass verge by the hatch and loses control. After a short trip across the grass, the SUV hits a driveway culvert at serious pace, and is launched into the air.

After flying for around 20 metres, the Lexus crashes back down to earth on its roof, completely caving the SUV's structure in. Judging by the force of the impact, witnesses assumed the worst for the occupants inside.

According to a local report, both the driver and passenger survived the ordeal, but were taken to hospital with moderate injuries. The driver ended up with a few broken ribs, and the passenger was discharged with a few bruises.

No information regarding the legal consequences of the accident is available, but we can imagine that the two drivers will be in court in the near future. It's just a miracle that no one was killed here.