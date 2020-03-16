Supercars Championship issues calendar update, NZ event still in doubt

Still recovering from the sudden cancellation of its second round in Melbourne, the Supercars Championship has reiterated that the fate of its upcoming events is still undecided in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus.

"While discussions are currently taking place, Supercars has not made any decisions about upcoming events," said the statement.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and will comply with the latest government health advice as the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve.

"Should we need to postpone an event, we are fully prepared to adapt our calendar to deliver a complete Championship in 2020. The safety of our people and fans remains our priority. We will provide further event information when it becomes available."

The statement comes during plenty of speculation around the third and fourth rounds of the series in Tasmania and New Zealand. The former is scheduled for April 3–5 and the latter for April 24–26.

The Kiwi event in particular has attracted plenty of discussion off the back of the government's decision to mandate a 14-day self-isolation period for anyone flying into the country from overseas.

Construction of new spectator grand stands at Hampton Downs was underway as recently as Friday, in anticipation for the venue's largest crowd since the World Rally Championship attended.

But, regulations against mass gatherings of over 500 people from the Australian government, New Zealand government, and MotorSport New Zealand look likely to further complicate matters should the event go ahead.

Postponement, rather than outright cancellation, may remain an option. Earlier today Repco Beach Hop, one of New Zealand's largest motoring festivals, announced it would be postponed from March to November. For a full run down on the fate of New Zealand's upcoming race events, click here.