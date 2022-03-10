1,000HP Hennessey RAM 'supertruck' limited to 88km/h for tax reasons

When RAM whipped the covers off the 1500 TRX, it seemed that the brand had won the truck game, no one was going to trump this Hellcat-equipped supercharged supertruck.

Then Hennessey did exactly that, building upon the RAM's 700hp and giving it a whopping 1,000hp for good measure. And while only 200 of these trucks were slated for production, it seems that one enthusiastic Finland dealer managed to get their hands on one.

The Hennessey TRX popped up on a Finnish vehicle sales website for the cool price of $400,000, which is around four times what you'd pay in America for a standard 1500 TRX from RAM.

Despite paying almost half a million dollars for this truck, it's next owner will only be able to use a quarter of its speedometer due to a strange tax loophole that means a speed limiter has been fitted to it.

Just 88km/h is all this RAM will be able to do on Finnish soil as it's basically the worst emitting vehicle of modern times.

With a CO2 reading of 506g/km, it'd get hit a 44.8 per cent tax bill if it was imported as a passenger vehicle, and it weighs just a few kilos too much to be registered as a light commercial vehicle in the country.

So to avoid the $180,000 tax bill, it has been registered as an 'N2' vehicle, and under EU laws, any N2 vehicles that are driven on the road have to be fitted with an 88km/h speed limiter.

Hennessey's TRX is quoted as having a 0-100km/h time of just 3.2 seconds, so we can imagine that its new owner will be hitting the two-figure top speed in around two seconds.