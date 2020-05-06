1,080Nm family hauler: Manhart tunes the Audi RS Q8

Back in the day, getting the kids to school only called for a nice sedan or station wagon with just enough room for the dog in the back plus the week's groceries. But these days, it's a different story.

The rise in popularity of the SUV changed all that, and thanks to the extremely niche 'Super SUV' segment, you've got parents piloting behemoths with more power than the supercars of last decade.

In stock form, the Audi RS Q8 is one of these beats, complete with 441kW and 800Nm of torque coming from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. But according to high-end tuning company Manhart, this simply wasn't enough.

Following Manhart's work, the RS Q8 now pumps out a healthy 661kW and 1,080Nm of torque. Unsurprisingly, the eight-speed transmission has also been overhauled to handle that stonking torque figure.

No performance figures have been released with Manhart's RS900, but considering that in stock form, the RS Q8 sprints to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, this SUV's performance is going to be mind-blowing.

To back up this performance, Manhart have also thrown a few goodies at the exterior of the SUV, including fender flares, revised front and rear bumpers, a vented bonnet, and a rear diffuser.

To fill out the enormous guards, a set of bespoke 23-inch wheels have also been installed on the RS Q8. While they're not going to make much difference performance-wise, a new suspension system brings the SUV 30mm closer to the ground.

But then comes the question of how much? You might want to go out and buy a Lamborghini Urus before this thing, as Manhart is asking $500,000 for each RS900 completed. Only 10 are going to be made, so get your order in quick if you're after one.