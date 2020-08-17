$10 million crash: Bugatti Chiron and Porsche 911 involved in multi-car pile-up

The Gotthard Pass in Switzerland is one of the most spectacular drives in the world, but just last week, it became the site of one of the most expensive car crashes the world has seen.

According to a local report, the Bugatti Chiron and Porsche 911 were stuck behind some slow-moving vehicles while coming over the mountain pass, to decided to pass.

Unfortunately, both drivers decided to pass at the same time as a significantly slower Mercedes-Benz station wagon decided to do the same thing, leading to a three-car pile-up in the passing lane.

Reports suggest that the Chiron hit the Porsche first, shunting the 911 into the station wagon, before the Bugatti lost control and hit the caravan that it was passing.

No injuries were reported from either the Porsche or the Bugatti, but the passenger in the Mercedes wagon was reportedly taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

From photos of the aftermath, it's obvious that the Porsche suffered the most damage, after being shunted into the concrete bollards designed to stop cars from flying off the cliff.

Luckily, the Bugatti Chiron looks to only have suffered moderate front-end damage from hitting the Porsche, but we can almost guarantee that this repair bill will outweigh the rest of the collision's damage.

When new, a Buggati Chiron retails for around $5 million, so we can safely assume that most of the $10 million in damages from the collision is going towards repairing the French hypercar.