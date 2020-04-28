100 vehicles stolen from Jucy Rentals in daring South Auckland heist

While the country was in lockdown over the Anzac weekend, thieves broke into a South Auckland car rental yard and stole almost 100 cars.

Police say they were tipped off to the large-scale theft after multiple, suspicious vehicles failed to stop for officers.

Further inquiries showed the vehicles were registered to Jucy rentals.

"A number" of vehicles have since been found at Ōtara, Mangere and Papatoetoe addresses, a police spokesman said.

Jucy Rentals chief executive Tim Alpe said he was devastated at the theft, which could not have come at a worse time for the company.

"The stolen vehicles would have been used by a range of Kiwis who were returning to work as the country moved to level 2," he said.

"At Jucy, we have about two-and-a-half thousand vehicles across New Zealand - cars and campervans, so it's a significant number that's been taken from us."

At least 35 of the stolen vehicles had been recovered by police as of this afternoon, he said.

Staff were checking their stock of rentals across the company's multiple sites so see if any more were missing.

Alpe said he believed the theft occurred on Saturday, Anzac Day.

"There's a full police investigation at this stage, as well as an internal one to understand how many vehicles were taken, but it's at least 60," he said.

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, earlier told the Herald it was believed around 100 vehicles, registered to Jucy Rentals, were stolen from the company's Mangere yard.

"We're a big operation, but it's just devastating right now, when tourism's just been decimated," Alpe said.

"To have to go through this as well is just horrific."