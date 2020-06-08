1000HP Family Hauler: Tuner reveals insane Audi RS Q8

If you are in the market for an Audi RS Q8, you're obviously after something that can fit the whole family, and has an incredible amount of power. So why stop at the factory figure?

A tuner over in Germany has answered this question by turning the boost up in the Super SUV to the point that it now makes four figures in both the power and torque departments.

For the tune that will get you 745kW and 1250Nm of torque, Wheelsandmore charges a whopping $72,226 on top of whatever crazy figure you just spent on the RS Q8, so we wouldn't call it cheap.

In factory form, the Audi's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 is capable of 441kW and 800Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the SUV can hit 100km/h in an impressive 3.7 seconds.

While Wheelsandmore hasn't revealed performance figures for the tuned RS Q8, almost doubling the power figure should put the SUV easily in the low three-second region, if not the twos.

On top of the performance changes, Wheelsandmore will install a LowMaXX air suspension system that allows the driver to adjust the ride height of the SUV through the use of a smartphone app.

The final upgrade comes in the form of the wheels that measure 10.5×24 inches at the front and 12.5×24 inches at the rear. These are wrapped in 295 and 355 tyres, which should be more than enough to handle the insane power figure.