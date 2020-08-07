1000HP monster: 2020 Audi RS7 transformed into demonic family wagon

Now that SEMA has officially been canned for 2020, tuners are having to release their Instagram-worthy builds exclusively online, which isn't exactly a bad thing.

Instead of cramming as much horsepower and as many chrome wraps as possible in one Las Vegas convention centre, posting them online gives everyone around the world equal opportunity to laugh at these bonkers builds.

An Austrian firm by the name of Black Box-Richter has kicked things off with an insane Audi RS7 that's been transformed into something straight out of a nightmare, but the good kind.

While a topographical wrap isn't the most popular choice among tuners, it does look quite good on this Audi, and contrasts the harsh body lines well. Other than the obvious suspension drop, this looks to be the only exterior modification.

Most of the effort here has been put into the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine beneath the hood. In factory form, this power plant pumps out a hefty 441kW and 800Nm of torque, which simply wasn't enough.

Black Box-Richter managed to pull an extra 266kW and 450Nm out of the turbocharged V8, meaning that this luxury sedan now almost has 1000hp and over 1250Nm of torque.

Performance figures are yet to be released, but we can imagine that this four-door family hauler would be able to embarrass a few supercars off the lights.

Along the same lines, pricing for this package is yet to be released, but considering that a 2020 RS7 will set you back over $200K in stock form, we'd expect a package like this would be close to the six-figure mark.