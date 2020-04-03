1000HP Toyota GR Supra unveiled for 2020 Formula Drift season

Like most things in the world right now, America's 2020 Formula Drift season has been postponed until at least May for obvious reasons. But that hasn't stopped teams working around the clock to get their cars ready.

Famous for running a rear-wheel drive swapped Toyota Corolla in previous years, Fredric Aasbo and Papadakis Racing team have made the switch to the incredibly popular 2020 Toyota GR Supra for the season.

Unlike Daigo Saito's GR Supra, which uses a retro-fitted 2JZ engine, the Rockstar Energy car is running a highly-tuned B58 BMW engine that comes standard in the Supra. Like most FD cars, it's making a little over 1000hp (745kW).

Alongside the ridiculous engine and eye-catching livery, the Supra is wearing a bespoke body kit, designed by Jon Sibal. This gives the Supra an extremely wide stance when combined with the big wheels and Nitto tyres.

Other news from the Papadakis Racing camp includes the team's new addition, Ryan Tuerck. Tuerck will be piloting a Gumout Toyota Corolla for the season that looks a lot like Aasbo's last one.

We are assured that it is in fact a different car, one that was previously used for demo events where Tuerck drove it.

To match the reason of the grid, the 2.7-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood has also been cranked up to 1000hp.