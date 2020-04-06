100th Anniversary: Mazda to release limited vehicle run to celebrate milestone

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Mazda will be releasing a series of vehicles throughout a limited run that will end in March 2021 in Japan.

The 100th Anniversary Special Edition series will feature equipment commemorating the company’s 100th anniversary since its foundation.

Built as a tribute to the iconic 1960 R360 Coupe, these special edition models were prepared to show the company’s appreciation for all those who have supported Mazda since the start.

While the Mazda line-up of 2020 has come a very long way since the R360 Coupe's launch, David Hodge, Managing Director Mazda New Zealand says it was driven by the same design, driving technology and challenging philosophy we see in current Mazda vehicles.

“It had a futuristic design and unique technologies including a four-cycle engine, automatic transmission and extensive weight reduction to make it more nimble on the road. It was designed for people who wanted to fulfil their dream of owning their own car and enjoy the thrill of driving. This still drives Mazda today.”

The special edition models adopt a white-and-burgundy two-tone colour coordination, symbolic of the R360 Coupe. In addition, exclusive components featuring our 100th Anniversary Special Logo are adopted on both the exterior and interior of the commemorative models.

The floor carpet, floor mats and seats use the same rich burgundy that was introduced with the Mazda3 and the hubcaps feature the same design as the 100th Anniversary Special anniversary logo, as do the key fob and headrests.

The 100th Anniversary Special Edition models will be available across all current passenger carlines and Mazda NZ will advise timing and model availability in the coming months.