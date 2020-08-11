$13,000 toy: Bentley reveals official Continental GT scale model

If you're in the market for a Bentley Continental GT, you're going to have to fork out over $300,000 for the cheapest V8-powered model on offer, so it's out of reach for most.

If you don't mind not actually being able to drive your Continental, then Bentley has just released a much cheaper alternative in the form of a scale model grand tourer with all the bells and whistles.

Available in 1:8, 1:43, and 1:64 scales, hundreds of hours are poured into building these immaculate scale models. The 1:8 can even be fully customised to match the real-world Continental that you'd probably buy with it as well.

At 30 inches long, 15.7 inches wide, and 9.4 inches high, this 1:8 model features every single detail that you'd find on the full-sized model such as the steering wheel stitching and wooden veneers.

Just 1000 of these 1:8 models are set to be built, and all of these are to be completed under the supervision of the Bentley Design Studio. All up, the 1000 piece kits take 300 hundred hours to complete.

Customers can choose from a range of bespoke interior and exterior options that match what Bentley offers on the full-sized cars. Every colour and finish used is matched to Bentley's authentic paint, leather, wood, and other materials.

If you are interested in adding the 1:8 Continental GT scale model to your mantlepiece, you're going to have to fork out over $13,000, plus whatever extra options you want to throw on top.

For most, that will be a little out of budget, so the English brand is also offering a 1:43 for $150, and a 1:64 for just $30.