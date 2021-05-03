$16 million mansion with 72 car garage is a petrolhead's dream

As big cities become more crowded, parking becomes more and more of an issue, meaning that car ownership becomes more of a chore than a hobby.

In Auckland, getting even a single garage is a tall ask in a first home, let alone a double, but if you're willing to shell out a decent Lotto winning on a pad in Montana, you could get space for 72.

Scattered out over a large (currently) snow-covered 21-acre ranch in Montana over in America is this jaw-dropping mansion that features not only a 2,743 square-metre house, but also a ginormous underground garage.

With four bedrooms and five bathrooms, the house has more than enough space to entertain a group of your closest friends, but they will likely have to invite more of their friends if you plan on filling the garage.

Not only does this underground complex have space for 72 vehicles, but it also features a 3,760-litre fuel tank, a Tesla charger, and an indoor/outdoor carwash. Add some race-spec tarmac to the driveway, and you've got a dream property.

Currently, this property is listed on the market at around $16 million, which seems to be a reasonable price to pay for all the car-related space that you'd ever really need.

The listing states “According to car collectors, the underground garage is the best of its kind. Or repurpose it for your own use as a gym, theatre, or another multipurpose use.”

Here's hoping a true petrolhead can front with the money, as it would be a real shame to turn all that glorious garage space into a place for sweaty dumbells.