$2 million duo: Ultra rare Holdens make history over the ditch

As we expected, a Ford no longer holds the title for the most expensive Australian-built car of all time, that record now sits with an incredibly rare HSV Maloo W1 which sold at auction over the weekend.

Alongside the supercharged hay hauler, the "very" last Holden Commodore to be built in Australia also crossed the auction block at the same time, pulling in a far larger figure than anyone expected.

Around 6PM on Saturday night, the curtain fell on both auctions, with the Maloo fetching $1.1 million, and the SS Commodore getting $790,000 as a flurry of last-minute bids came in.

While the Commodore SS-V Redline had been advertised as the very last of its kind, it turns out that it wasn't the last to come out of the Holden factory on the day of its closure.

According to an Australian report, the very last car to come out wore the 333542 VIN, whereas the one that sold over the weekend is 333644.

This is because Holden built a bunch of SS-V Redline models on the last day, and decided to keep the car with the best fit and finish to display at the National Motor Museum.

But as Holden's very last Commodore isn't for sale, and probably never will be, we can just pretend that the $800K one that sold over the weekend is, and it will probably help the new owner sleep at night.

As for the $1.1 million ute, the company that bought it revealed plans to raffle it off. Making a profit on the seven-figure selling price might sound like a tall ask, but considering that this is one of the most sought-after HSVs of all time, we've got a feeling that a fair few Aussies will buy into it.

Here's hoping that the new owner will actually use it for what it was intended for, but we're skeptical.