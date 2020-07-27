$2 million mistake: Former F1 driver crashes ultra-rare McLaren

Earlier this year, McLaren whipped the covers off a special edition version of the McLaren Senna to celebrate the company's success at Le Mans with the iconic F1 LM back in the '90s.

Like most special edition hypercars, the Senna LM is extremely limited with just 20 models being produced, making for an extremely expensive road car, with prices reportedly starting from $2 million.

Over the weekend, photos of a smashed McLaren Senna LM emerged from Monaco after former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil had a bit of a whoopsie, and ended up hitting a stone wall head-first.

A video was then posted to reddit, showing the Senna strapped to the back of a tow truck with all the smashed panels from the car's front end pack on top. Commenters were quick to joke about the similarities of this crash and Sutil's slip up at the Monaco GP a few years back.

It's still unclear as to how the accident happened, but considering that the Senna LM is basically just a race car turned road car with more than 600kW at the rear wheels, it wouldn't take much to lose it.

Adding to this, Sutil's condition following the crash wasn't reported on, meaning that he probably walked away with minor injuries, but a seriously bruised ego.

As just 20 models were allocated to McLaren's most loyal, and well-off customers, we can imagine that the British brand won't be too happy seeing a destroyed LM plastered all over the internet.

This crash only adds to Sutil's (somewhat) marred reputation which includes getting charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after glassing the Lotus F1 team's CEO in a Shanghai nightclub.