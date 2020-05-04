$2 million wreck: Internet detectives track down classic Ferrari linked to Sadam Hussein

Hunting down a derelict Ferrari F40 that once belonged to the son of notorious leader Saddam Hussein may sound like something out of a Hollywood movie, but thanks to the Ratarossa YouTube channel, it's a very real thing.

After first uploading a video asking for the world's help with tracking down the extremely valuable classic, Ratarossa received a heap of information from all over the world about the car's location and condition.

While the majority of these leads proved to be inconclusive, one of the most solid ones came from Chris at Gas Monkey Garage, who are famous for rebuilding a destroyed F40, and selling it on for an incredible amount of money.

It turns out that Chris had already attempted to purchase the car way back in 2016, and made the trek over to Iraq to track down the car. He ended up finding it, but complex logistics and security concerns meant that the transaction wasn't able to be completed.

It was then revealed that a Ferrari restoration expert made the trek over from Belgium to work his magic on the neglected car, and managed to restore it to a reasonable condition.

To do this, the engine was completely stripped down and rebuilt, and another ECU had to be sourced for the car. This was then remotely tuned to the twin-turbo V8, and the car returned to road-going status.

It was then purchased by an extremely wealthy Saudi man who still owns the F40, and was more than happy to send videos through of the car driving around his driveway.

Unfortunately for Ratarossa, he wanted to find the F40 in the worst condition possible and complete the restoration himself, as the current owner is only willing to part with the supercar for a little over $2 million.

Despite the restoration, the interior and exterior of the F40 still look to be in bad shape, and the engine sounds like it's running extremely rough.

Let's hope the current owner drops this ridiculous price sometime soon, and the F40 gets the restoration that deserves.