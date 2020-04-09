2020 Chevrolet Corvette is totalled within 24 hours of delivery

Late last year, an extremely unfortunate Chevrolet employee managed to write a brand new C8 Corvette off during a test drive with other Chevrolet products, no less than a month later, two other employees were caught drag racing two of the new models on the street.

Thanks to Covid-19 closures, Chevrolet has had to cap the 2020 model year C8 already, with the 2021 models kicking off when production resumes. So no, Chevrolet's game-changing mid-engined Corvette hasn't exactly had a glamorous introduction to the world.

If this wasn't enough bad luck for one car, an extremely unlucky owner recently had his Z51 C8 totalled less than 48 hours after delivery when a drunk driver pulled out in front of him at an intersection.

A Florida resident that goes by the name June Bug on Facebook uploaded the pictures of the aftermath, which reportedly shows the first consumer accident involving a 2020 Corvette.

With just 370km on the clock, the Corvette still looks to be in factory-fresh condition despite the significant damage to the front end of the vehicle and the deployed airbags.

When Carscoops asked the driver for comment, June said: “We not 2 bad busted head n ruby got sum broken fingers… Guy was drunk n no insurance… Glad I got good insurance 2 cover us.”

According to June Bug, the driver of the Hyundai that pulled out in front of them was taken to jail following the accident. We can imagine that they're facing a barrage of DUI-related charges.

While injuries were suffered during this incident, they weren't life-threatening, and everyone managed to walk away. If speed was more of a factor, this outcome would've been a lot different.