2021 AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year: vote for People's Choice and win!

The 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year is back, after a hiatus in 2020, and throughout November, DRIVEN will be highlighting the finalists of each of the 10 classes - one of those classes is People's Choice, offering the opportunity to voice your input, and even better, by doing so, you could win 'fuel' simply by voting, below.

We have a prize pool to the value of $5000, thanks to AA SmartFuel, and also ChargeNet, so we have both petrol and electric options covered.

To enter, simply vote from the selection of cars we have below. While the AA DRIVEN COTY selection process if based on our judges selections, the People's Choice is based on the top 10 most popular passenger vehicles in NZ, up to the end of October 2021. Given the sales race was so close, we've also added in an 11th.

From SUVs and utes, to small cars and electric vehicles, there's an eclectic mix in this year's People's Choice offerings. The People's Choice winner will be the highest voted, until 5:00 pm, Tuesday 30 November, with the winner of the class announced in the December 11 issue of DRIVEN.

Be sure to register your information with DRIVEN to be eligible to win.

By entering this promotion, you agree to the Terms and Condition of entry of NZME, BP, and ChargeNet.