2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to become first production car with rear-seat airbags

Every time Mercedes-Benz brings out a new S-Class, you can guarantee that the German brand is going to push the envelope even further in the technology department, and this next model is no exception.

Just recently, it was revealed that the 2021 S-Class will feature an all-new MBUX infotainment system that features facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner, and touchscreen controls for both front and rear passengers — futuristic stuff.

Click here to view all Mercedes-Benz listings on DRIVEN

Arguably the most interesting addition to this new Benz are the rear-seat airbags, that are literally a game-changer for production cars, as it's never been done before, not even by Tesla.

Specifics are yet to be revealed, but the rear-seat airbags are designed to protect rear passengers in frontal impacts, with the U-shaped bag coming out of the front seat to cradle the passenger's head.

According to Mercedes-Benz, these airbags are completely different from the standard front airbags, and will work alongside inflatable seatbelts, as well as being able to adapt to child seats.

On top of the second-row airbags, the new S-Class will also benefit from a new Pre-Safe Impulse Side function. The new feature will inflate seat air cushions to move occupants to the centre of the vehicle, away from the point of impact.

This new feature will work in conjunction with the E-Active Body Control suspension system which raises the vehicle to force the impact through the chassis in the event of a side-impact crash.

This new S-Class is scheduled for a full debut on the 2nd of September, where we can expect to see the car unveiled in full.