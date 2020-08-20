2021 update: Porsche's painfully-fast Taycan EV gets even quicker

Taking on Tesla at its own game is no easy feat, but German brand Porsche has remained adamant that the Taycan Turbo S being faster around a track than the Model S is just a coincidence.

Furthering this coincidence, Porsche has revealed that the Taycan is set to be updated for 2021, with the most interesting adjustment being that the Turbo S is getting even quicker.

An impressive 0.2 seconds has been taken off the range-topping EV's 0-200km/h time, bringing it down to a mere 9.6 seconds when launch control is used. The quarter-mile time has also been cut to just 10.7 seconds.

Taycans that come equipped with air suspension will not feature a Smartlift function, which will automatically lift the car's front end when approaching steep driveways or speed bumps.

A heap of new over-the-air functions are also becoming available thanks to Function Demand. Adaptive cruise control, Porsche's Intelligent Range Manager, and Power Steering Plus all fall under this umbrella.

New battery preservation technology is another addition, which works to prolong the EV's battery while charging. This system regulates charging capacity to 200kW, but 270kW is still an option.

Lastly, a bunch of funky new colours that probably won't ever be used have been added as options to the Taycan's palette. These include Frozenberry Metallic, Mahogany Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Chalk, Coffee Beige Metallic, Neptune Blue and Ice Grey Metallic.