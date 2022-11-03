2022 AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year: vote for People's Choice to win $5k!

The 2022 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year is back, and so is People's Choice, the chance for the public to be heard.

Vote in People's Choice, from the top-15 selling cars in NZ this year, and be in with the chance to win $5000 worth of fuel*.

We have a prize to the value of $5000 for either petrol, thanks to AA SmartFuel/BP, or $5000 worth of EV charge credit, thanks to ChargeNet, so we have both petrol and electric options covered.

To enter, simply vote for your selection from the cars. From SUVs and utes, to small cars and electric vehicles, there's an eclectic mix in this year's People's Choice offerings. The People's Choice winner will be the highest voted, until 5:00pm, Saturday 26th November, with the winner of the class announced on Zooming with DRIVEN, Friday December 2nd, and in DRIVEN, Saturday, December 3, in the Weekend Herald.

Register your information with DRIVEN to be eligible to win*.

*By entering this promotion, you agree to the Terms and Conditions of entry of NZME, BP, and ChargeNet.