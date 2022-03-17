2022 Mazda MX-5 reminds us purity and sports are still alive, plus new model

The iconic Mazda MX-5 now features Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) to improve the MX-5’s already outstanding road holding.

Additionally, a sports performance MX-5 Roadster GT model with six-speed manual transmission has been added to the model range.

The MX-5 Roadster GT model features Bilstein Sports Suspension Dampers, Brembo Front Brakes with Red Callipers, Front Suspension Tower Brace Bar as well as eye-catching 17-inch Gunmetal BBS Forged Alloy Wheels with 205/45 Tyres to complete the package.

After more than three decades, the Mazda MX-5’s direct response, ultra-crisp shifting and perfectly balanced front-engine, rear wheel drive layout and snug interior that puts the driver at one with the car has been further enhanced.

To enhance the Jinba Ittai connection, Mazda has added Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), a new technology developed exclusively for the MX-5.

The system recognises a difference in speeds between the back wheels while cornering, lightly applying the brakes on the inner wheel. This prevents lift, enhancing the characteristics of the MX-5’s rear multi-link suspension and supressing body roll.

In short, KPC stabilises the car, especially during hard cornering with high G-forces and on rough roads, making the MX-5’s already legendary handling that much better while also improving comfort. KPC, which adds no weight whatsoever to the car, will be standard equipment on all 2022 MX-5 Roadster soft-top and the retractable fastback, RF models.

A new Platinum Quartz Metallic exterior colour – which unites an elegant silky white with quartz-like translucency has also been added to the range.

Mazda will also be funding five native NZ trees for every new Mazda model sold in conjunction with Trees That Count. Native trees not only sequester CO2 from the atmosphere, but they also provide thriving habitats for native birds, improve water quality in water ways, and provide beautiful places for future generations to explore. Every native tree planted in NZ helps to restore and enhance our environment, for biodiversity, for climate change.

