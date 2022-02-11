2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale gets three hybrid powertrain options

Alfa Romeo's 2019 Tonale concept has finally been unveiled as a production vehicle, and it'll come with hybrid options.

This will be the companies first compact SUV, which will compete with the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes GLA. The three hybrid options also make this Alfa Romeo's first electrified car.

The powertrain options for the vehicle include two conventional hybrids, a plug-in hybrid, and regular ICE engines.

The two conventional hybrid vehicles will have 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motors and a 48-volt 15 kW electric motor. Power will be sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, producing 95kW through petrol and an additional 15kW through electric power. The more expensive version gets a VGT (variable geometry turbo) blower, producing 118kW through ICE and the same 15kW through electric power.

The plug-in hybrid, the Q4 PHEV, has a smaller 1.3-litre combustion engine that drives the front axle, with an electric motor dedicated to the rear axle. The total output is 203kW and the car can supposedly go from 0-100 in 6.2 seconds. The PHEV has a 15.5 kWh battery, delivering an extra 80 km of electric power.

Engineers say that while the platform was originally conceived for ICE cars, it could be used to build a full EV Tonale in future. Alfa Romeo CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, has previously confirmed that the companies first pure electric vehicle will debut in 2024, and there may be potential Quadrifoglio EV variants.

Inside the Tonale is said to be much higher quality than other models in the range. Official images reveal a configurable TFT instrument display, with a new Amazon Alexa-equipped tablet infotainment system.

Interestingly, Alfa Romeo has included a new Videocheck system to improve transparency when repairs need to be carried out. It'll require technicians to work according to a mobile app’s instructions and to deliver a video to the customer outlining the reason for the additional work.

There's also a NFT system in place, which, with the consent of the customer, will record data about the car which can be used to prove that the car was properly maintained.