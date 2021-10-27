2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 revealed as America's latest supercar

Though Chevrolet had already "leaked" images of the all-new Corvette Z06, the high-performance variant of the mid-engined supercar was recently unveiled at a livestream event.

On top of this reveal, it was also confirmed that the new Z06 will be made in right-hand drive, and has been confirmed for both New Zealand and Australian markets.

“It was announced this morning that the Corvette Z06 will be manufactured in both left and right-hand drive and we’re incredibly excited to confirm GMSV in Australia and New Zealand will be part of the global programme,” said Joanne Stogiannis, Director of GMSV.

“News that the C8 was available as right-hand drive was reason enough to make Corvette enthusiasts cheer, but this latest update is absolutely phenomenal.”

Like the standard Corvette, this Z06 doesn't have any need for any form of forced induction, and instead uses a lightweight crankshaft design with a relatively short stroke to keep responsiveness.

Interestingly, displacement has been reduced to just 5.5-litres in this LT6 V8 engine, but it will rev out to 8,600rpm, allowing it to produce 500kW and 623Nm.

To prove its track prowess, it gets a dry-sump oil system from the factory, which is the same system that has been heavily tested in the C8.R race car over the past year or so.

In terms of looks, wider fenders and new bumpers give it a more aggressive aesthetic over the standard car. This is (in part) to accommodate wider tyres and a 9.4cm wider stance.

The suspension system has also been tuned for high-performance track driving, with a magnetic selective ride control system allowing the driver to adjust things on the go.

Six-piston Brembo brakes are now offered up front, with four-piston callipers offered at the rear. These clamp down onto larger Brembo rotors.

“Details such as price, anticipated arrival timing and number of vehicles allocated to our market will be revealed next year,” said Ms Stogiannis.

“In the meantime, we’re looking forward to the first C8 customer cars shipping from Bowling Green to Australia and New Zealand in coming weeks and can’t wait to deliver these to their new owners.