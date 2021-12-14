2023 Mini hatch spied in China with no camouflage a whole year early

Images of what appears to be the the next generation Mini hatch have been spotted on Chinese social media with absolutely no camouflage, and looking pretty production ready.

The pictures of the totally undisguised white Mini hatch have been shared on multiple social media accounts, and were reportedly taken in a facility in China.

They reveal the cars design from every angle, including the interior. We can see that the car is the Cooper S, thanks to the lettering on the rear, and is surrounded by camouflaged prototypes of the mini hatch.

At first, it looks as though the car is a facelift of the current generation, but taking a closer look reveals that it is a clean-sheet design.

The front of the car sports the signature round headlights with more modern LED graphics. The grille is mostly covered with a body-coloured panel, and the bumper has a simpler design. The bonnet doesn’t enclose the headlights in this model, like it did in the previous generations.

The profile has similar proportions to previous models, with black pillars that create a wraparound look for the greenhouse and the trademark “floating roof” effect. This generation does appear to be more compact, though, with shorter overhangs.

The back of the car is where we can see most of the differences, with smaller and more aggressive taillights that are connected through a glossy-black strip. The opening to the hatch is wider, and the rear windscreen has aerodynamic extensions on the sides.

Taking a look inside, there is a huge round-shaped screen in the middle of the dashboard. There is also a head-up display instead of an instrument cluster. The upholstery is completely leather free, with a focus on sustainability.

Mini has confirmed that the next generation hatch is scheduled for a 2023 debut, and that it will be available in both petrol and electric variants.