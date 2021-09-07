2025 ID.LIFE revealed as Volkwagen's entry-level EV

Like most brands, Volkswagen is using its time at the 2021 Munich Auto Show to reveal all-new electric concept cars, and it seems that the ID.LIFE has stolen the show in its area.

Unveiled as the smallest entry into the electric ID range, the ID.LIFE is a small hatchback that uses boxy retro styling cues that seem to be all the rage in the car design world.

According to Volkswagen, this ID.LIFE is aimed at a younger audience than the rest of the ID range, and is the first vehicle to sit on the MEB platform and use a front-wheel drive powertrain.

Power sits at 171kW, and it will hit 100km/h around the seven-second mark. A 57kWh battery provides power, and provides up to 400km of range on a single charge.

In terms of aesthetics, the styling isn't the only aspect that will turn heads. The concept shown in Munich features paintwork that utilises wood chips as a natural colouring agent as well as being a bio-based hardener.

On the inside, the ID.LIFE gets even kookier with a dash-mounted projector that will display on the inside of the windscreen. Occupants can not only watch movies on it, but also play games on the inbuilt console.

It also offers flexible seating options, where the front seat can be folded into a bench, allowing rear seat passengers to use it as a footrest. The back seats can also do the same, creating a two-metre long bed in the cabin.

Lastly, you won't see any infotainment screen in there, as occupants are supposed to use their phone as the screen. A magnetic panel secures it to the dash, and audio is connected to the car's Bluetooth system.

“The ID. LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility. The concept car provides a preview of an ID. model in the small car segment that we will be launching in 2025, priced at around 20,000 euros. This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people,” VW chief executive Ralf Brandstätter said in a statement.

“In creating the ID. LIFE, we have consistently focused on the needs of younger customers. We believe that, even more so than today, the car of the future will be about lifestyle and personal expression. The customer of tomorrow won’t simply want to get from A to B; they will be much more interested in the experiences that a car can offer. The ID. LIFE is our answer to this.”