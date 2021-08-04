$219K time capsule: Re-live 1975 with this immaculate Porsche 911 Carrera

Of all classic cars, the one that seems to have seen the most appreciation in recent years is easily the air-cooled Porsche. And judging by the international hype, the market doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Due to the incredible driving dynamics of the original 911, finding one that hasn't driven to the moon and back can be a bit of a challenge, but one that was recently listed on DRIVEN fits the bill perfectly.

According to the listing, this 911 "would have to be one of the best examples anywhere in the world," and just going off the pictures, we'd have to agree with this statement.

Since leaving the factory in 1975, this Lemon Yellow 911 has covered just over 19,000km, leaving it in an almost factory-fresh condition almost 50 years later.

The listing states that it has had just one owner since new, and the car comes with a full service history from new. Original books, tools, and both keys are also included with the car.

On the inside, it features black leather seats over dark blue carpets. Considering that it's almost 50 years old, this interior is in impeccable condition without any tears in the leather seats.

Under the rear engine hatch is a 2.7-litre flat-six engine, which sends power to the rear wheels. Unlike most 911s, this one features a 'Sportmatic' transmission, which isn't the most traditional option, but works well in this application.

Click here to view the listing