$25 million Pagani supercar wrecked

The Russian owner of a rare supercar says it will be rebuilt to “brand new” condition following a dramatic smash on the road.

Oleg Egorov, a Moscow advertising executive and supercar tuner, said his incredibly rare Pagani would be back on the road in five to six months.

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta was taking part in a supercar club event in Croatia when its driver lost control and collided with a Ford Fiesta on the weekend.

The V12-powered roadster is one of three examples created by the Italian marque’s Uno-di-Uno (one of one) department. Only two were sold to the public, with the third retained by company founder Horacio Pagani as his personal ride.

The “hypercar” is said to be worth $US17 million ($25 million), though the car’s extreme rarity makes it difficult to pin down an exact value.

Instagram pages run by supercar enthusiasts captured photos and videos of the collision.

Astopcars published images of the crash, which resulted in extraordinary damage to the car’s carbon fibre bodywork and exotic underpinnings.

Video shown by fellow enthusiast the.french.spotter showed the Pagani losing traction on a narrow street before sideswiping an oncoming Ford.

Neither party appears to have been injured in the crash.

