$291,000 rare sports car a likely write-off after crash

Emergency services attended a two-car head-on collision near Outram at the weekend that will prove to be very expensive.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the collision in Lee Stream-Outram Rd (State Highway 87) about noon on Saturday.

One lane was temporarily blocked and two tow trucks were called, the spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance attended and took one person to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

A photo of the crash indicates the cars collided head-on.

One was a silver Toyota Corolla hatchback, while the other was a white Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS.

Revealed as the fastest iteration of the 718 to date, an RS managed to lap the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in just 7:04, which is over 23 seconds faster than the regular GT4.

The sports car has a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that makes a hefty 368kW and 449Nm of torque. It can hit 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, matching the time of the new GT3. After this, it will hit a top speed of 315km/h.

New Zealand deliveries of the Cayman were expected to start in the third quarter of this year, with prices starting at $286,000.

The Otago Daily Times understands the driver of the Porsche was uninjured, but the car — one of only two of its kind in the South Island — will likely be written off.

The Toyota Corolla is understood to be a rental vehicle, which was being driven by a British man.

- Oscar Francis, NZ Herald