296 GTB: Ferrari reveals its first V6-powered car since the Dino

While most people remember that the Dino was never known as a Ferrari, and featured a V6 engine, the fact that it was Ferrari's first mass-production vehicle remains relatively unknown.

Since the Dino, Ferrari has stayed away from six-cylinder engines, instead opting for V8s and V12 engines. Overnight, the Italian marque returned to its V6 roots with the unveiling of the 296 GTB.

Click here to view all Ferrari listings on DRIVEN

As a homage to the iconic Dino, which came in 206 and 246 variant, this new plug-in hybrid Ferrari wears the 296 badge, and features almost six times as much power as the classic car.

Before you write this twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 off as a slouch, it's worth noting that it packs around 487kW, which is the highest highest specific output of any production car on sale according to Ferrari.

Working alongside this engine is an electric motor that adds 123kW, bring the 296 GTB's total output up to 610kW, which is a significant amount more power than Mclaren's plug-in Atura.

In true Ferrari fashion, power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, and it can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds before topping out at 329km/h.

It's obvious that this 296 GTB borrows alot of its styling inspiration from the bigger SF90 flagship supercar, but also blends a bit of Ferrari's classic 250 LM racer from the '60s into the mix.

On the inside, things are rather reserved, and the 296 misses out on the laughably large touchscreen displays that most modern vehicles feature.

Like McLaren, it's obvious that the Italian brand worked hard to keep weight down, and this car tips the scales at just 1470kg, which is just 35kg heavier than the old F8 Tributo.