$300K hybrid: This Porsche Panamera might be the best way to save the planet

As fuel prices slowly rise, and emission standards get tighter, the majority of drivers are looking into electrification of some kind on the transportation front, be that either hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric.

Thanks to Tesla's reputation, we know that moving to electric doesn't mean that cars are going to get slower, but we'll likely lose all the noises and personality that comes with an internal combustion engine.

While it might not be the most traditional option, Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo offers the best of both worlds in the fact that it combines a petrol V8 with a plug-in hybrid power train.

Using a boost strategy derived from the 918 Spyder, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid combines a 101kW electric motor with a 410kW twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. This makes for a total output of 507kW and 848Nm of torque.

All this electric and petrol power is sent through a eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels. You'll also find a massive Acid Green-coloured brake caliper at each wheel, in charge of stopping the speed wagon.

In the real world, this translates to a family wagon that will outsprint the new Audi RS6 Avant to 100km/h, as the Panamera will do it in 2.9 seconds, compared to the Audi's 3.2.

On top of this mind-bending performace, the E-Hybrid also offers up to 22 kilometres of pure-electric range, meaning that getting the kids to school in the morning might become a petrol-free excursion.

The 2018 example that is currently listed on DRIVEN is finished in black over crayon two-tone leather. It has just 22,661km on the clock, and is listed at $299,990.

Click here to view the listing