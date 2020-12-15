33 Stradale Tributo: Alfa Romeo sends off the 4C with a tribute to an icon

As far as Italian sports cars go, Alfa Romeo's 4C was sometimes overlooked in favour of other options from more prominent brands, but it earned a reputation for being a hardcore little performer.

First breaking cover back in 2013 as a coupe, and then 2015 for the spider, the 4C was a lightweight track car that kept the small Italian sports car dream alive in an era of SUVs.

To send the 4C off in America, Alfa Romeo is offering a very limited version that has been built as a tribute to the 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, which is arguably the best-looking car to ever come from the brand.

Just 33 examples of this 4C are set to be sold, all will be finished in tri-coat Rosso Villa d’Estem, and wear solid gray-gold wheels that measure 18-inches at the front, and 19-inches at the rear.

To distinguish this 4C from the rest, the cabin will feature a special plaque on the dash with the unique number of each car. Buyers will also receive a matching numbered book by Centro Stile that covers the history of the 4C.

For the most part, the car's powertrain has remained unchanged, meaning the 1.75-litre turbocharged engine is still making 176kW and 349Nm. While this doesn't sound like much by modern standards, it only weighs 895kg.

This means that it can hit 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds before topping out at 257km/h.

One change that has been made is the addition of an Akrapovic dual-mode centre-exit exhaust. Obviously this doesn't add any power to the engine, but would give it a nice tone.

Unfortunately, this special-edition Alfa is only going to be offered over in America, and comes with a pretty steep starting price of around $150,000.