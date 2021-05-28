$38 million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail revealed as the world's most expensive new car

Earlier this week, Rolls-Royce announced that it was back in the coachbuilding game, and has already whipped the covers off its first bespoke pieces.

Dubbed the 'Boat Tail', this creation is closely related to the Sweptail coupe that was revealed back in 2017, but takes its name from the extremely rare Rolls-Royce models of the 1920s.

When the Sweptail was revealed four years ago, it carried a $16 million price tag, making it the most expensive new car ever sold, but this doesn't even come close to being half of the Boat Tail's $38 million sticker price.

Just three Boat Tails have been built by the factory in Goodwood, and each has been fully customised by their respective owners. The example pictured was the first built, and is going to a rather wealthy owner who had their 1932 Boat Tail restored at the same time.

Those familiar with Rolls-Royce vehicles will spot that this is based on a Phantom, but features bespoke bodywork. According to the British brand, this metal has been completely hand-shaped, and looks stunning.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of the Boat Tail lies beneath the tail, where a decklid opens up to reveal a 'hosting suite'. In here, there are two fridges, and a special cutlery and crockery set.

More impressively, this hosting suite include's Rolls-Royce's country-picnic toolkit which includes a pair of carbon fibre folding stools, and a parasol that extends from the rear of the car.

At the business end of the Boat Tail is the brand's 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine which develops a handsome 419kW. Rolls-Royce hasn't given out performance times, because the Boat Tail isn't for racing - it's for cruising.