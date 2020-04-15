400Z: Nissan's 400HP, twin-turbo sports car still on the cards

Back in 2008, after six years of production, Nissan called it quits on the 350Z, and moved onto the modern 370Z. Unfortunately, we're 12 years down the line now, and the 370Z is still in production.

For years, fans and critics alike have been calling for Nissan to replace the dated sports car, and while there had been rumours thrown around of a turbocharged replacement on the cards, most had assumed that the car was forgotten.

It turns out that Nissan hadn't forgotten about the car, but instead were just staying extremely quiet with its plans for the chassis. But a recent report out of the UK has hinted at a few more details.

According to Autocar UK, this new sports car will take styling inspiration from past Fairlady models, and have a 240Z-styled front end, and the taillights will be derived from the iconic 300ZX.

On the inside, the interior will receive a much-needed update, and the dated infotainment system will soon just be a distant memory. All the standard safety tech will also be thrown into the mix.

At the business end of things, the car will largely be a mix between the Infiniti Q50 and Q60. It will reportedly take the powertrain of the Q60 Red Sport with its twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 that makes 298kW or 400HP.

The Q60's nine-speed automatic transmission will most likely carry over as well, but there are rumours of the Nissan receiving a manual transmission, which would be incredible.

Like every single Fairlady that has come before it, the standard 400Z models will be rear-wheel drive, with the potential for a Nismo variant to be all-wheel drive and possess close to 500HP.

At the end of the day, these are just rumours, and while Nissan has to do something about the aging 370Z, taking it out of the line-up is always an option if things take a turn during the lockdown period.