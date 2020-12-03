$450K holy grail: Extremely rare Porsche 911 2.7 RS emerges for sale in NZ

It'd be fair to say that no brand has seen value appreciation like Porsche has in recent years. Especially when we're talking about the old air-cooled 911s of yesteryear.

While the turbocharged 911s steal the spotlight at auctions, if a 911 has an 'R' in its name, you know that purists are going to be climbing over each other to place a bid on it.

Recently on DRIVEN, a true Porsche holy grail emerged in the form of a 1973 911 Carrera 2.7 RS. And despite having over 130,000km on the clock, it looks like it just rolled out of a showroom.

As the legendary 1973 Carrera 2.7 RS finished its limited production, a small series of Carreras were built over the following years, equivalent to the M472 optioned RS Touring models - this rare and desirable 911 is the G-series Carrera 2.7 MFI you see here.

Built in August 1974, delivered to the first owner in Australia later that year, the accompanying records verify this vehicle is a factory right hand drive, 5-Speed Coupe finished in its original colour.

Fitted with the same mechanical fuel injected 210hp engine featured in the RS, the Carrera 2.7 MFI completes the 0-100km/h sprint in a spritely 5.5 seconds.



While Porsche built a similar number of coupes to the 73 RS, records indicate only 118 RHD examples were produced over the three years this Carrera model was available.



A total production of 1,647 from 1974-1976, compared to 1,590 Carrera RS built in 1973.

