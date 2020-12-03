Home / News / $450K holy grail: Extremely rare Porsche 911 2.7 RS emerges for sale in NZ

$450K holy grail: Extremely rare Porsche 911 2.7 RS emerges for sale in NZ

By Driven • 03/12/2020
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

It'd be fair to say that no brand has seen value appreciation like Porsche has in recent years. Especially when we're talking about the old air-cooled 911s of yesteryear. 

While the turbocharged 911s steal the spotlight at auctions, if a 911 has an 'R' in its name, you know that purists are going to be climbing over each other to place a bid on it. 

Recently on DRIVEN, a true Porsche holy grail emerged in the form of a 1973 911 Carrera 2.7 RS. And despite having over 130,000km on the clock, it looks like it just rolled out of a showroom. 

As the legendary 1973 Carrera 2.7 RS finished its limited production, a small series of Carreras were built over the following years, equivalent to the M472 optioned RS Touring models - this rare and desirable 911 is the G-series Carrera 2.7 MFI you see here.

Built in August 1974, delivered to the first owner in Australia later that year, the accompanying records verify this vehicle is a factory right hand drive, 5-Speed Coupe finished in its original colour.

Fitted with the same mechanical fuel injected 210hp engine featured in the RS, the Carrera 2.7 MFI completes the 0-100km/h sprint in a spritely 5.5 seconds.

While Porsche built a similar number of coupes to the 73 RS, records indicate only 118 RHD examples were produced over the three years this Carrera model was available.

A total production of 1,647 from 1974-1976, compared to 1,590 Carrera RS built in 1973.

Porsche
