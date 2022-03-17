50 cars in massive highway crash in Missouri

Multiple people are dead after a car crash involving about 50 vehicles in Missouri, United States.

It’s believed the mass car smash was caused by a driver who suddenly hit the brakes, leading to a chain reaction of crashes.

A drone photo captured by news channel KAIT showed the extent of the carnage, with trucks jackknifed and a line of traffic stretched back along the highway.

The crash took place on the I-57, an interstate highway that runs between Missouri and Illinois.

The smash-up was reported near Charleston, Missouri, on Thursday (US time).

The horror crash led to the entire highway being closed.

Mississippi County Emergency Medical Services director Zach Bolden told local outlet KFVS12 it was foggy when officials responded to the crash.

Mr Boldon said about 40-50 vehicles, or more, were involved in the smash and confirmed multiple deaths.

The EMS director told the outlet at least one person was airlifted out, and another helicopter was on scene standing by.

A mobile morgue has been sent to the scene.

Officials have yet to determine the number of deaths or injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said multiple trucks were involved in the crash.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers not to “come to Charleston for any reason until the incident is cleared.”

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the I-57 and notified vehicles in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River.

Drivers can expect to see heavy delays.

- News.com.au with The Sun