$500K Ferrari supercar left totalled following high-speed collision

While Ferrari's may have a reputation for being the perfect high-performance machine, they can turn into high-powered wrecking balls in the wrong hands.

Just recently, a gorgeous 488 was left obliterated over in the city centre of Manchester, when the driver presumably lost control and ploughed into the side of another car.

According to a local report, the speed limit of the street that this 488 was travelling on is just 30mph (48km/h), but it looks like the Italian supercar was going a lot faster.

Upon impact, the whole front end of the 488 crumpled towards the passenger compartment, deploying the airbags, and likely totalling the supercar.

Despite the high-speed nature of this crash, both parties managed to escape with just minor injuries.

Just recently a Ferrari very similar to this one was captured losing control on a straight piece of road after the driver disengaged the traction control system, before crashing into a tree.

Without any driver aids, these twin-turbocharged, V8-powered beasts send close to 500kW directly to the rear wheels, meaning that a fair bit of driving skill is involved in keeping them on the tarmac.