$500K Ferrari supercar written off following high-speed crash

While America's Route 66 might be the most famous road in the country, the 'Tail of the Dragon' would probably rate higher among enthusiasts for driving thrills.

It's a reputation that was received thanks to the winding nature of the road, and though many drivers make it through the challenging road unscathed, a few unlucky ones end up rubber-side-up.

Just recently, a driver of a Ferrari 488 Pista demonstrated this perfectly, when a bump in the road caused chaos, and the Italian beast ended up on its roof.

Thankfully, the driver of the red 488 managed to make it out of the crash with just a scratch on their arm, but the same can't be said for the Ferrari, which was left on its roof.

According to a local report, the Ferrari hit a bump in the road, before losing control and making contact with a wall. This caused the car to then flip over. Thankfully, there wasn't a car coming in the opposite direction at the time.

From pictures of the aftermath, we can see that the airbags were deployed upon impact, and a large percentage of the upholstery was torn up. Interestingly, there still seems to be plastic in the passenger seat footwell, hinting that it was a brand new car.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first supercar crash that we've seen on the Tail of the Dragon, and it's highly likely that it won't be the last. Let's just hope future drivers are as lucky as this one.