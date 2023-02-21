$5k incentive for young drivers in one Aussie state

Young, regional drivers will be treated to a cash incentive in one state, in an attempt to get older, unsafe cars off the road.

On Monday, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the Safer Cars for Country Kids program, which will provide a $5000 subsidy for up to 1000 drivers to help them travel in newer, safer cars.

The Premier said the program would prevent deaths in the bush by getting younger drivers into safer vehicles.

“We will get old and unsafe cars off our country roads and make it easier for young drivers to get behind the wheel of a safer car,” Mr Perrottet said.

“This is extra incentive for kids in the bush to ditch their old cars and upgrade to a more modern vehicle with better safety features.

“Young drivers in regional areas clock up the miles, and this is one way we can lower the risk of country kids being seriously injured or losing their life in car accidents.”

The program will begin later in 2023, with a trial of up to 50 young people to provide feedback before it’s rolled out statewide.

“If we want young people to really benefit from this program, then we have to get it right and this trial will provide us feedback on what works and what doesn’t,” Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.

“Having good and effective programs that help our next generation of road users such as Safer Cars for Country Kids will help to keep our great state moving forward.”

According to the NSW Centre for Road Safety, 43 per cent of cars driven by young drivers in fatal incidents are more than 15 years old, with rural areas usually slower in the uptake of five-star ANCAP-rated vehicles.

Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the initiative recognised that young drivers were more likely to inherit older family cars or buy older, cheaper and less safe vehicles as their first car.

“Every parent wants to know their kids are in the safest possible car when they head off down the road, especially in the regions where they are driving longer distances and dealing with additional challenges like dust and roos,” Mr Toole said.

“This landmark trial will provide a helping hand to young drivers to buy a safer set of wheels and give their families greater confidence in their safety every time they’re on the road.”

To be eligible for the program, participants must be under 25 years of age and live in regional NSW.

They must also hold a valid NSW driver’s license and be the registered owner of a car 16 years or older with a one or two-star used car safety rating.

- news.com.au