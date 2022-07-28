$6 million Bulgarian hypercar hopes to be the first electric Lamborghini

Even if you tried, you wouldn't be able to count all the electric vehicle startups that have cropped up over the past few years, and have promised to build the best cars.

Despite the fact that Alieno first popped up ahead of the rest, back in 2015, it's still yet to build a real car. But that is reportedly set to change with the introduction of the Unum.

Looking like a Lamborghini from Pixar's Cars universe, there's no question as to where the Unum has taken inspiration from. In its current form, it's also missing A-pillars, which is likely a feature that won't make it to production.

The big boss at Alieno makes no secret about being inspired by Lamborghini on the design front, he even says that if the Aventador was offered as an EV, he wouldn't have even started Alieno.

“We have been considering for some time the possibility – of course purely hypothetical at this stage – that sometime in the future, ALIENO to acquire or partner with the Lamborghini brand. I believe, that in terms of the technologies, ALIENO can contribute to the development of the spirit of Lamborghini in the future”.

If those aspirations weren't large enough, then just wait until you get to the part about the proposed powertrain options in the Unum line-up.

'THF' or 'The Heavenly Founder' is reasonably simple, as it's "driven by controlled by electricity." Things get weirder with the 'TRS' or 'The Rocket Successor' model that's “driven and controlled with electricity and air”.

Power outputs on the 'THF' model range from 2,400kW through to 5,000kW. This range-topping variant reportedly will have 24 electric motors in total, with six on each wheel.

The TRS gets a very confusing 'Octopus Synergistic System', which makes use of rocket cold air thrusters that are mounted in the grilles. These reportedly run on regular air.

We could go on for hours regarding all the weird and wacky stuff that Alieno promises to include in this Unum, but we'd rather see one actually make it to production, then we'll cover it.

If this sounds up your alley, Alieno has started taking pre-orders for these vehicles, with prices ranging from $2.4 million, all the way through to $6 million for the rocket-powered models.