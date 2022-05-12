670kW rental: Hertz reveals new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500H

If you aren't familiar with the Hertz and Shelby relationship, then we need to take a dive back into history. Back in the day (1960s), the two brands paired up to give customers access to overpowered Shelby-tuned Mustang models as rental cars.

Fast forward over 50 years, and the relationship is still as strong as ever, but the Mustangs have only gotten more powerful. The newest GT500 model is a perfect example of this.

Click here to view all Ford Mustang listings on DRIVEN

Built exclusively for Hertz, only 25 of these GT500H models are slated for production, and will feature a specially tuned golden supercharged strapped to the top of the Mustang's 5.2-litre V8.

Other special additions to these Hertz cars include a carbon-fiber hood that Hertz says removes around 13kg from the car, and a Borla exhaust.

According to Hertz, this is the most powerful rental car that Shelby has ever built, and with 671kW pumping out of the supercharged V8 at the front, you'd somewhat hope that'd be the case.

Interestingly enough, these high-powered rentals will only be available in a few locations around America, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, and a couple of outlets in Florida.

For those not wanting the full-powered experience, a fleet of GT-H models will also be distributed with just 335kW on tap. These will be available in both fastback and convertible forms.

You'll remember that Hertz went through bankruptcy a couple of years back, and the company was forced by its creditors to sell a lot of vehicles out of the fleet.

As you'd expect, a bunch of these very expensive special edition Mustangs went under the hammer, as well as the Hendrick-tuned Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s and the Corvette Z06s.

It's good to see the iconic American brand building this fleet up again as world travel opens.