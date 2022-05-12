7-Eleven is giving away a custom Ford Mustang

American convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, has teamed up with Galpin Auto Sports to create a unique custom Ford Mustang.

It's based on a 2021 Ford Mustang, called ‘Model 711,’ and it'll be given to one lucky customer.

The muscle car has been given a 7-Eleven themed wrap, featuring the store's branded white, green, orange, and red colours. It also sports aftermarket green wheels and an owl in place of the original Mustang badge, because 7-Eleven is known as a popular “after-dark snack spot.”

Galpin Auto Sports has also made a number of changes to the car's interior, such as red, orange, and green sunset stripes on the leather seats and the shifter which replicates the shape of a Slurpee.

Model 711 also comes with a pizza snack holder that sits next to the cup holders. The cup holders have also been customized to fit 7-Eleven’s Big Gulp drink or a Slurpee. Perhaps one of the most interesting features is a special air freshener that brings the scent of 7-Eleven coffee into the car.

View Ford Mustang listings on Driven

Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven, says “we know our customers have an affinity towards car culture, so building a one-of-a-kind car inspired by our most iconic products was a no brainer.”

“We had hundreds of thousands of 7-Eleven car fanatics and customers interact with the voting of customization elements for the Model 711 – and now one lucky customer still has a chance to win these unbelievable wheels. We can’t wait to see the places they’ll go and the many #CarsOf7Eleven pics they’ll take,” she added.

To go in the draw to win the car, 7-Eleven customers need only purchase one of its select products, including Red Bull, Butterfinger, Doritos, pizza, taquitos, and Slurpee drinks. There are other ways to get more chances to win too, like using their reward card, purchasing goods through the app, or entering through social media.

It takes a special kind of person to be obsessed with both Mustangs and 7-Eleven, but this car would be a pretty cool win.