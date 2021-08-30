Home / News / 80-year-old driver caught doing almost double the speed limit

80-year-old driver caught doing almost double the speed limit

By Driven • 30/08/2021
The Subaru WRX is one of those cars that is known for being popular with young drivers that enjoy pushing the boundaries of their vehicles as well as the law. 

One 80-year-old Australian resident was recently caught challenging that stereotype, but not the hooning one - the one where drivers are predominantly young. 

According to a recent report, the 80-year-old driver was caught doing 182km/h in a 100km/h zone, leading to a $1,900 fine, and a six-month licence suspension. 

Following the incident, South Australian police released a statement online: “Given the high number of serious and fatal crashes recently in the Barossa and Mid North Area, this type of driving is of significant concern to police."

"Highway patrols will continue to have a presence along main arterial roads and highways between rural townships with speed detection, vehicle roadworthiness, and drink and drug driving receiving particular attention.”

News of this law-breaking elder comes just a couple of months after a BMW driver was caught doing similar speeds around Mount Panorama. 

Upon being pulled over, driver's excuse was that they "thought it was a race track," meaning that the posted speed limits didn't apply.  

 

