$800K McLaren to face the crusher after being seized at Filipino border

Supercar ownership is something that many of us can only dream of, but due to New Zealand's relaxed rules around importing high-end vehicles, they aren't too rare of a sight to see.

Other countries such as the Philippines have much tighter tax laws around bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of machinery, and buyers commonly attempt to bypass these fees through mis-declaring the goods.

Unfortunately for one would-be McLaren owner in the South East Asian country, border patrol blew the cover on his recent purchase, which was a McLaren 620R that was declared as a Porsche Cayman.

In declaring the British supercar as a Cayman, the owner would've dodged the majority of duty he'd have to pay, but ran the risk of getting caught, and losing the car — which is what just happened.

According to the Philippine Bureau of Customs, the 620R is valued at around P33 million (NZ$1.2milllion), which means that duties and taxes of around $700k would be owing on the car.

Due to the Porsche declaration, only $60,000 in taxes were paid upon the car arriving in Manila, meaning that the buyer dodged 90 per cent. And unfortunately for the would-be McLaren owner, Filipino authorities aren't just going to let him pay the rest and call it a day.

Instead, it's likely that the McLaren will end up under the tracks of a digger like most high-end vehicles that are seized over there.

Released as a hardcore race-bred version of the 570S, the 620R has been described as a "baby Senna" thanks to its incredible performance on the track. A twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 sends 455kW/620Nm to the rear wheels, making for one heck of a ride.

Just 350 examples rolled out of McLaren's British factory, making it one of the rarer McLaren models on the road, and it will be a huge shame to see it crushed.