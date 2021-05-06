812 Competizione: Ferrari unveils its craziest V12-powered supercar yet

As the automotive world moves to cut emissions, it seems that it's getting harder for high-performance manufacturers like Ferrari to bring interesting cars to the market that aren't electric.

We aren't sure if the brand's latest unveiling is a last hoorah for the V12 or not, but it's certainly the craziest road-going twelve-cylinder Ferrari that the world has ever seen.

Featuring a 6.5-litre V12 engine that can rev to 9,500rpm, the 812 Competizione is nothing short of bonkers, and takes the title of the highest-revving Ferrari road car that there's ever been. It also makes north of 610kW for good measure.

To create this engine, Ferrari reportedly took the regular V12 from the 812 Superfast, and rebalanced the crankshaft, redesigned the pistons, gave it new valve timing, reworked the intake, added 40 percent lighter titanium connecting rods, threw on a new exhaust system. If this wasn't enough, diamonds were also added to the pistons in the form of DLC (diamond-like carbon) to reduce friction.

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power through to the rear wheels, and it will reportedly do 0-100km/h in 2.85 seconds before topping out at an Autobahn-worthy 340km/h.

In terms of performance, this Competizione has lapped Ferrari's Fiorano test track in one minute and 20 seconds, which is not only 1.5 seconds faster than the Superfast, but it's also 0.3 seconds faster than the 812tdf — its crazy V12-powered predecessor.

Interestingly, it came up short on the LaFerrari's time by 0.3 seconds, and was a full second slower than the SF90 Stradale — Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid supercar.

Other things that make the 812 Competizione special include the bespoke vortex generators made of carbon fibre over the rear window. It also gets a massive carbon fibre blade across the bonnet that works with the vortex generators to improve downforce.

Those looking to hear even more of that high-revving V12 can opt for the Competizione A, which is the targa topped version. It gets all the same fruit as the regular car, but replaces the vortex generators with a large wing.

Pricing hasn't been released for this model, but like all special edition Ferraris, if your local dealer hasn't been in contact yet, you're going to have to wait until one of these bad boys hits the second-hand market.