$90K survivor: Immaculate Datsun 240Z emerges for sale

When it comes to Japanese sports cars, it's impossible to overlook Nissan's iconic Fairlady line-up which has combined timeless styling and awesome driving dynamics from day dot.

Arguably the most iconic of the bunch isn't actually a Nissan, but instead a Datsun, and comes in the form of the 240Z, which was heavily influenced by Jaguar's iconic E-Type in the styling department.

Click here to view all Nissan Fairlady listings on DRIVEN

In Japan, this coupe was powered by a 2.0-litre engine, while America got a larger 2.4-litre six-cylinder (hence the name). This US-spec Z had 113kW from the inline-six that featured twin Hitachi carburetors.

On the inside, the interior was one of the most driver-focused that the world had ever seen, with the now-iconic triple gauges taking pride of place in the centre of the dash.

This example that's listed on DRIVEN looks to have undergone a full restoration, ranging from the triple carbs to the immaculate leather interior, and the gun metal grey exterior.

Over the past few decades, 240Z prices have handsomely appreciated, with some clean examples fetching more than $100,000 at auction. Earlier this year, one of the GT-R-powered Z432 models managed to fetch $1.2 million at auction, making it one of the most expensive Nissans ever sold.

First registered in New Zealand in September of last year, it's still a relatively new arrival, but is ready to hit the best roads our beautiful country has to offer.

Click here to view the listing