917/30 Junior Kart sells for over $158,700 at auction

A 917/30 Junior Kart sold at auction for over $158,700 NZD recently through RM Sotheby's.

The kart took 18-months to build and was intended to be a fun go-kart for his sons to use.

It was built at 2/3 scale so an adult can still fit in and join in the fun. It was also built with the right car proportions, wheel and tire availability, and ability to be useful at the racetrack towing tire trolleys or racecars.

The drivetrain comes from a Kawasaki Mule 610 which was bought as a complete vehicle and the powertrain removed. The drivetrain meets the torque requirements to tow a race car.

The car features an electric starter and a one-speed transmission with reverse and differential lock.

Other cool features are the alloy rims with Hoosier ATV tires, dual hydraulic drum brakes with handbrake, front independent double-wishbone suspension, and an adjustable sliding seat.

The body was painted by Rodney Holland and features signwriting by Straight Cut Graphix.