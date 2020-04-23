A 1.5-litre Land Rover Discovery? Big SUV gets little engine with a twist

When you hear 'Land Rover Discovery Sport', you think of big picturesque off-roading vistas, maybe a few beach trips with families, the blend of rugged and family values.

What you perhaps don't think of as much is the idea of the British firm's big popular SUV being fitted with a tiny 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine.

But, that's exactly what in store for the platform. It and the chic Range Rover Evoque [pictured above] are both recipients of the brand's new triple.

The three-cylinder is paired with a 15kWh battery and electric motor. The electric motor makes 80kW of power, meaning a total power output of 226kW, supported by an impressive 540Nm of torque.

The trim levels featuring this engine are known as the Discovery Sport P300e and Evoque P300e. Each is capable of hitting 100km/h in less than seven seconds (6.6 seconds for the Disco, 6.4 seconds for the Evoque). Half decent figures for the Discovery in particular, given its size and weight.

More importantly, the pair are capable of travelling 62km (Discovery Sport) and 66km (Evoque) on electric power alone, respectively, to a single charge.

A home charge, meanwhile, will get each vehicle's battery from empty to full in 6 hours and 42 minutes.

Each has the capability of being charged with a fruitier 100kW charger, on top of the standard 50kW chargers more commonly found in New Zealand.

Efficiency is naturally quite impressive on paper, with WLTP figures for the pairing sitting at 1.6L/100km (Discovery Sport) and 1.4L/100km (Evoque).

