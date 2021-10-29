A $25,000 Aston Martin watch, that's limited and green!

A collaboration between Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin has led to the release of a second limited-edition watch, with only 188 units to be sold.

The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is available immediately, and will cost you around $25,000 NZD.

The influence of the Aston Martin is paramount throughout the design of the watch. The dial is painted "Aston Martin Green." This is a throwback to the history of Aston Martin, which adopted green as its racing colour back in the early 1900's. The most famous example of which is the Aston Martin DBR1 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959.

The Aston Martin Green paint is hand-applied in 21 stages, creating 7 layers and a cross-hatched pattern. The pattern represents Aston’s original logo, and the diamond-stitched leather seating featured in so many of its modern sports cars. Aston paints its own cars in a seven-layer process.

The dial has three counters: two chronograph registers and a small seconds display. Each counter features a partially openworked hand, perpetuating the design of the hour and minute hands. The central section of each counter is snailed. A date display is positioned at 04:30, completing the inventory of functions.

The watch comes in a 42mm 904L stainless steel case. This particular grade of steel is less common than 316L and features corrosion resistance and improved scratch resistance. The use of 904L stainless steel extends to the bracelet which has a satin brushed finish.

Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard-Perregaux, says "our Manufacture has a long history of collaborations, beginning with our founder Jean-François Bautte who brought different “établisseurs” together under one roof, effectively creating one of the first Manufactures as we know them today. Not only has our partnership with Aston Martin yielded two exceptional timepieces, it is indeed a meeting of the minds and marks the beginnings of a true friendship between both brands and our teams. The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is evidence of that mutual understanding and shared philosophy."

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, adds "as Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux strengthen our partnership, the same is happening with our common design ethos, geared towards discreet luxury. Evidence of it continues to appear in subtle touches throughout the watch, for instance, in its partially openworked hour and minute hands, which have been purposely designed to evoke thoughts of racing cars, eschewing extraneous material to deliver superior performance. Likewise, the central chronograph seconds hand features a counterweight that resembles the sides strakes first seen on the 1958 Aston Martin DB4."

The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is a limited edition, with only 188 pieces. It's already available worldwide in all authorised Girard-Perregaux retailers.