A 320km/h hatchback? Tuning company confirms crazy Mercedes-AMG A45 upgrade

Well, it's starting to happen. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S is starting to attract a deluge of tuning options from firms all over Germany.

It started exactly a month ago with RaceChip confirming an alternate tune for the hyper hatch capable of increasing power from an already incredible 310kW to 360kW. And now another tuning firm, Posaidon, is joining in the fun.

The company has unveiled its new package for the A45 S; dubbed the 'RS 525'. It adds a turbocharger that the firm claims is more efficient and more capable than that from the factory, coupled with tweaks to the engine's software.

Beyond the engine-bay, the RS 525 pack also involves a recallibration of the car's 8-speed SpeedShift dual-clutch. And, finally, you cannot forget the extra badging front and rear.

The net result? Well, unlike RaceChip who only supplied the details of its package's power gains, Posaidon have supplied everything. Power increases to 386kW and torque increases to 600Nm. Half a second has been trimmed off its 0-100km/h time, meaning it will be able to hit three digits in 3.4 seconds.

But perhaps most amazingly of all, AMG A45 S models equipped with the RS 525 package will be capable of exceeding the famous 200mph mark. Yes, Posaidon claims that its creation is good enough to hit 201mph, or 324km/h.

For what it's worth, we've driven the new AMG A45 S already. Off the back of that, the idea that someone out there could possibly need even more power at their fingertips is fairly obsurd.

But, with the inevitable Audi RS3 replacement sure to target the A45 S's incredible numbers, it's just a matter of time before we see someone squeeze 400kW out of one of these tiny little engines.

