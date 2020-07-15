A 325km/h missile: Mercedes-AMG unveils Black Edition (and a V8 holy grail)

The rise and rise of the electric-car universe has come almost directly at the cost of the once ubiquitous V8 engine. So when a newfangled V8 comes out of the woodwork, the motoring enthusiast world stops when it's doing and listens.

And boy, the woodwork delivered here.

This is the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. As you'd expect, being part of AMG's go-harder 'Black' division, it comes with a raft of track-focused tweaks; comprehensive adjustable aerodynamics inspired by GT3 and GT4, larger vents, and light-weight carbon fibre bits included.

All up, all the aero changes add up to over 400kg of downforce at 250km/h.

But it's the engine that has us interested. This is no 'normal' V8, but instead is a 4.0-litre flat-plane crank V8. Those familiar with flat-plane V8s know that they make a much more interesting, more visceral and colourful exhaust note. Examples include numerous Ferrari V8s and the 'Voodoo' V8 Ford fitted to its Shelby GT350.

It's the second 'hardcore' AMG GT that Mercedes has unveiled this year, following on from the GT-R Pro last month. Not that anyone's complaining, given that this is one of the firm's most successful sports-car platforms.

That engine makes 537kW of power and 800Nm of torque; a rise of over 100kW and 100Nm compared to the GT-R Pro. It'll explode from standstill to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, placing its performance firmly in hypercar territory. The 200km/h marker comes in under nine seconds, with top speed rated at 325km/h.

The oddball eight-popper is complimented by new camshafts, exhaust manifolds, a dry dump lubrication system, and a larger turbocharger compressor. The firing order of the V8 has also been altered, and carbon-fibre portions under the skin (like the new tunnel) and a new roll-cage help stiffen things up.

"The new GT Black Series is our latest automotive highlight and continues a tradition established in 2006. The sixth version of its kind is another AMG milestone and impressive proof of the incredible development expertise in Affalterbach," said AMG Chairman Tobias Moers, as he prepares to finish his tenure with the three-pointed star and move to Aston Martin.

"I am proud of the team who have created a unique super sports car, which now represents the absolute peak of our successful GT family. The performance, looks and driving dynamics of the GT Black Series are second to none. This project was a fantastic end to my work at AMG, for which I am truly thankful."

